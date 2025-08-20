India says unaware of anti-Bangladesh activities by Awami League members on its soil

The government of India said it is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by purported Awami League members in India or of any actions violating Indian law.

The government does not allow political activities against other countries to be carried out from Indian soil, said Spokesperson Shri Randhir Jaiswal in response to media queries on the press statement issued by the interim government of Bangladesh on Wednesday.

The press statement by the interim government of Bangladesh is thus misplaced, he added.

India reiterates its expectation that free, fair and inclusive elections will be held at the earliest in Bangladesh to ascertain the will and mandate of the people.

Earlier, Bangladesh urged India to take immediate steps to shut down political offices of the banned Bangladesh Awami League, reportedly established in New Delhi and Kolkata.

"Any form of political activity campaigning against the interests of Bangladesh by Bangladeshi nationals, particularly by the absconding leaders and activists of a banned political party, staying on Indian soil, legally or illegally, including the establishment of offices is an unambiguous affront against the people and State of Bangladesh," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry said the government's attention was drawn to reports that the outlawed party has set up offices in India.

This comes against the backdrop of growing anti-Bangladesh activities undertaken by the leadership of the Bangladesh Awami League, from being based on the Indian soil, it added.

It further warned that the issue might also trigger public sentiment in Bangladesh, which may in turn impact the ongoing efforts of the two countries in further enhancing the relationship between the two closest neighbors.