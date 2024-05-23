UAE President honours late Saleemul Huq for contributions to COP28 success

President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has bestowed the First-Class Order of Zayed II on several global dignitaries in recognition of their contributions to the success of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) hosted by the UAE late last year.

The event also honoured the late Prof Saleemul Huq, a member of the COP28 Presidency Advisory Committee.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan presented the award to Prof Huq’s wife, son, and daughter in recognition of his distinguished efforts and contributions to operationalising the Loss and Damage Fund, said the UAE Embassy in Dhaka on Thursday.

Prof Huq’s work in promoting equitable climate action, particularly for developing and low-income countries most affected by climate change, was also recognised.

Prof Saleemul Huq, a passionate advocate for addressing climate challenge affecting the world's most vulnerable, passed away at the age of 71 in October 2023.

As founding director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development in Bangladesh, Prof Huq became a leading voice from the developing world on climate crisis. He played a crucial role in UN climate talks and advised governments on adaptation and climate finance for the LDC Group.

During the ceremony held in Abu Dhabi on May 22, the UAE president expressed his gratitude to all recipients for their sincere efforts that contributed to the success of COP28 and resulted in the historic UAE Consensus that has become a key framework for global climate action and sustainability.

He emphasised that the legacy of sustainability established by the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, is a cornerstone of the UAE's efforts to support sustainability, promote effective climate action, and ensure equitable economic and social development for a better future for humanity.

He praised the spirit of cooperation demonstrated by the world during COP28 and the unity of nations in addressing one of the most pressing global challenges.

The president reiterated the UAE's commitment to enhancing international cooperation and its constructive role in advancing climate action to find practical solutions to climate challenges by leveraging the achievements of COP28.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 president, Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, chairman of the National Media Office (NMO), and a number of officials.

The honourees of the First-Class Order of Zayed II were: