‘Canada's approach to Bangladesh differs from that of US'

While there may be a perception that Canada's policies mirror those of the US from afar, visiting Indo-Pacific Trade Representative Paul Thoppil emphasized that both Bangladesh and Canada face similar challenges as smaller neighbors to larger countries.

However, both countries maintain their unique perspectives and voices, he told Dhaka Tribune in an exclusive interview on Tuesday, before concluding his three-day maiden visit.

During his visit, Thoppil met officials and key partners to promote Canada’s commitment to the region through its Indo-Pacific Strategy. He aimed to identify ways to expand and diversify trade between Canada and Bangladesh and explore how the countries can work together to foster two-way investment, after his arrival on Sunday.

He shared the five pillars of Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy and addressed the perception in Bangladesh that Canada simply follows the US.

Thoppil stated that Canada's strategy for the Indo-Pacific is both "unique and unprecedented" as it recognizes the region's vital global importance.

"We want to take advantage of your growth for our growth, and we want to invest in promoting two-way trade for the benefit of our respective economies," he said. He added that his government chose Jakarta as the location for his office "to better observe Asia, to be immersed in the region, and to facilitate more frequent travel to these countries because I'm already there."

Difference in policies

"Distance obviously creates perceptions, and Canada's challenge is somewhat similar to Bangladesh's challenge, given that both countries are geographically next to much larger countries," Thoppil said.

"And when viewed from afar, India and Bangladesh may seem very similar, much like people in India and Bangladesh might view Canada and the United States as somewhat the same. However, what Bangladesh knows to be true, much like Canadians know to be true, is that we have our own unique voice and perspective.

"So that is something that aligns Canada and Bangladesh: being geographically situated next to much larger countries, yet having our very own unique perspectives," he added.

"And I'd like to believe that if Bangladeshis take the time to delve into details such as Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy versus the United States' Indo-Pacific strategy, they will see the difference," the Indo-Pacific Trade Representative further said.

"If Bangladeshis reflect on Canada's engagement with Bangladesh throughout history compared to the United States' engagement with Bangladesh, they will note some differences."

"You know, we were one of the first countries in the world to recognize Bangladesh's independence. It's just one example of a difference in perspective that both countries understand," he said.

He also highlighted the difference in Indo-Pacific strategies.

From Canada's perspective, he said, there is an emphasis on people-to-people ties. "And that is because, compared to many other countries in the world, we have a very welcoming attitude toward immigration."

"This is also demonstrated by the number of Bangladeshis who have recognized this and come to our country, as well as the number of Bangladeshi students," he said.

Another example, he said, is Canada's strong commitment to women, peace, and security under pillar one, mentioning the support for the women's barracks in Bangladesh.

"This is an example of the importance we, as a nation, place on gender equality and the advancement of women in the armed forces, and the support they need to achieve this," he said.

Five Indo-Pacific pillars

Canada aims to engage with the Indo-Pacific to capitalize on its opportunities, provide assistance where needed, and strengthen ties with the 40 economies in the region.

The strategy encompasses five pillars: promoting peace and stability, enhancing trade and investment, advancing sustainable climate growth, investing in people-to-people ties, and deepening diplomatic collaboration.

Each pillar is led by a designated individual, with Paul Thoppil focusing on trade and investment.

"And what the strategy tries to do is engage with the 40 economies, including Bangladesh, in a comprehensive way," he said.

For example, while promoting peace and stability, Canada is advancing the women's peace and security agenda globally, in partnership with Bangladesh.

Additionally, Canada is enhancing countries' anti-terrorism capacity by committing three frigates dedicated to the region.

On trade, he said, "We acknowledge the impact of COVID-19 and the disruptions to global supply chains caused by Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine. We need to ensure sustainability of supply for critical and vulnerable sectors by sourcing from parties that respect good governance, environmental standards, and labor rights."

"My job is to look at the region and collaborate with a great team of dedicated ambassadors, senior trade commissioners, provincial trade representatives, and Canada's export credit agency, which is opening offices across the region. We will work with our economic development ministries to achieve our economic objectives under that pillar of the strategy in a coordinated way."

Canada will deploy more diplomats in the region to foster deeper, collaborative engagements. "We are deepening our footprint in our missions across the Indo-Pacific to better understand countries' perspectives."

During his visit, Thoppil emphasized two specific issues.

The first is increasing two-way investment flow. "We have commenced technical discussions with the government of Bangladesh regarding a foreign investment protection agreement. If agreed upon by both governments, this agreement will positively enable both Bangladeshi and Canadian companies to invest in each other's countries," he said.

The second is diversifying trade. Bangladesh imports wheat, pulses, and potash necessary for agricultural production, while Canada imports ready-made clothes. Canada also looks forward to collaborating in the cybersecurity and technology sectors, he added.