Dhaka Tribune
EC launches NID, voter registration services for Bangladeshis in Canada

The new program of the Bangladesh Election Commission enables expatriates to register for voter enrollment and obtain NIDs

Photo: UNB
Update : 12 Sep 2025, 09:30 PM

In a move aimed at strengthening the participation of expatriates in Bangladesh’s democratic process, the Election Commission (EC) has officially introduced voter registration and smart National Identity (NID) card services for Bangladeshis living in Canada.

The inauguration ceremony was held on Thursday at the Bangladesh High Commission in Canada, with Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin attending as the chief guest.

“Democracy is inclusive when all citizens can take part, wherever they live,” the CEC said, echoing his recent call to make voting rights more accessible for expatriates.

He underlined that Bangladeshis abroad, who play a critical role in the country’s developmental journey through remittances, investment, and knowledge transfer, must also have a direct say in the country’s future.

He joined a lively question-answer session with the participating expatriate community.

At the ceremony, the CEC also personally handed over smart NID cards to several registered Bangladeshi nationals living in Canada, symbolising the official launch of the service in Canada.

The new program of the Bangladesh Election Commission enables expatriates to register for voter enrollment and obtain National Identity Cards through Bangladesh missions abroad. Canada now joins that list.

As part of the program, Bangladeshis living in Canada can complete voter registration and NID enrolment at the High Commission in Ottawa and the Consulate General in Toronto.

Topics:

Bangladesh Election Commission (EC)Bangladesh-Canada Relations
