CEC to leave for Canada for expatriate voter registration

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin is set to leave for Canada on Thursday night to inaugurate the voter registration and National Identity Card (NID) issuance program for Bangladeshi expatriates living in the country.

CEC's Private Secretary Muhammad Ashraful Alam told BSS that he is scheduled to depart for Canada at late night. As per the official itinerary, he will stay in Canada till September 12.

During the visit, the CEC will attend inaugural ceremonies of the voter registration and NID issuance program for Bangladeshi expatriates in Toronto and Ottawa.

In addition, he will participate in multiple views exchanging meetings with the expatriate Bangladeshi citizens in both cities.

In these meetings, he will elaborate on the registration process for expatriate voters, data verification procedures and the methods by which expatriates can cast their votes in the upcoming national parliamentary elections.

A key focus of the visit will be to raise awareness about voting rights among expatriates and to ensure their active participation.

The CEC will engage directly with Bangladeshi expatriates and provide insights into the ongoing activities and future plans of the Election Commission.

However, the CEC, after completing official engagements, will stay in Vancouver from September 13 to 15 for personal reasons. He is likely to return home on September 18.