Dhaka Tribune
Canada supports Bangladesh's pursuit of democratic future

Canada adds its voice to the expanding global support from key international allies

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 Aug 2025, 02:58 PM

Canada on Tuesday joined other international partners in marking the anniversary of Bangladesh's student-led mass uprising, expressing solidarity with the people of the country in their pursuit of a democratic and inclusive future.

In a message posted on its official Facebook page, the Canadian High Commission in Dhaka stated: "Canada joins the people of Bangladesh in marking this important day to recognize their courage and democratic aspirations."

"We stand in solidarity with all those working towards a just, peaceful, and inclusive future," the statement read.

Canada's message adds to a growing chorus of international support from key development and diplomatic partners, including the United Kingdom, European Union, Germany, France and Australia, who have issued similar statements honouring the sacrifices made during the 2024 mass movement.

Bangladesh-Canada Relations
