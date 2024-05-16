UK raids Bangladeshi community in London for illegal immigrants

The UK has launched a crackdown on undocumented immigrants ahead of the elections.

As part of their efforts, the Home Office conducted a coordinated raid to find illegal immigrants in Bethnal Green, East London, the largest area populated by Bangladeshis.

Facial recognition cameras were used in shops in the area with the assistance of the metropolitan police.

On April 30, the Home Office conducted a similar raid in the nearby Bangladeshi-majority area of Whitechapel. The Home Office could not confirm how many people had been detained till 7pm on Wednesday.

Solicitor at Chancery Solicitors Ltd in London Md Iqbal Hossain said: “Due to the intense crackdown, there is widespread concern and anxiety among Bangladeshis living in the country without valid documents or work permits, as well as their relatives.”

He also said that rather than bringing in new people on different visas, granting legal status to those without valid work or residency documents in Britain under certain conditions would benefit the British economy and increase revenue from their earnings.