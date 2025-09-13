Saturday, September 13, 2025

Awami League protests outside Mahfuj Alam’s event in London

London Metropolitan Police assured full security for Adviser Mahfuj Alam

‘July Uprising Conversation’ hosted by Mahfuj Alam was held at the Khalili Lecture Theatre of Soas University of London (School of Oriental and African Studies). Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 13 Sep 2025, 05:45 PM

Awami League leaders and activists staged a protest outside the Khalili Lecture Theatre of SOAS University of London (School of Oriental and African Studies) on Friday, as Adviser for Information and Broadcasting of Bangladesh’s interim government, Mahfuj Alam, attended a program titled "July Uprising Conversation".

The event, jointly organized by SOAS University and the Bangladesh High Commission in London, marked the first anniversary of the July people’s uprising in Bangladesh.
It was conducted by Professor Mushtaq Khan and Professor Naomi Hossain, with remarks delivered by Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to the UK, Abida Islam. Adviser Mahfuj Alam also answered various questions from attending guests, highlighting different aspects of the 2024 uprising.

During the program, 18 Awami League activists gathered outside SOAS, chanting slogans and attempting to disrupt the event. Some were seen throwing eggs at a High Commission vehicle, although Adviser Mahfuj Alam was not inside at the time. Authorities confirmed that the adviser’s arrival was smooth, with police security deployed at SOAS’s request.

After the event, Mahfuj and High Commission officials left the campus in multiple vehicles. A few miscreants tried to block two empty High Commission cars on the road, while others threw eggs at them. Police intervened and cleared the obstruction.

Later, at 7:30 pm, Mahfuj attended another discussion at the Bangladesh High Commission, joined by representatives of political parties, students, and journalists.

The London Metropolitan Police maintained constant contact with the Bangladesh High Commission and assured that the adviser’s full security would be ensured.

The program ran from 4pm. to 6 pm, and videos of the Awami League activists protesting outside the lecture theatre were widely circulated on social media.

