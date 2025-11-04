Mahfuj for unity among anti-fascist forces to implement reforms

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md Mahfuj Alam on Tuesday called upon all anti-fascist forces to be united and cooperate with the government to implement the reforms.

"Let us all, who stand as anti-fascist forces, unite through the Bangladesh path. Please cooperate with the government to carry out the reforms," he said.

The adviser made the call while meeting the families of the July martyrs at the Ramganj Upazila Parishad auditorium here.

He added: "Following the path of the martyrs, we will choose the path of martyrdom. We will fight again. We are not satisfied with just overthrowing the fascist regime of the Awami League, but we will also bring to justice all the features of Awami League fascism that remain in different areas and in the administration, education and cultural arenas."

The adviser said that reform proposals by many commissions have been prepared alongside establishing a drug rehabilitation centre and a nursing college, as well as upgrading the Sadar Hospital and reforms in the education system in Ramganj and Lakshmipur.

He said that he wants those essential reforms, agreed upon with political parties, to be implemented before the upcoming election. Mentioning that these reforms are not mere lip service, Mahfuj Alam said: "We cannot hold elections by keeping the institutions that Sheikh Hasina has destroyed, the institutions that have sustained Hasina, the same."

He added: "Before holding elections, those institutions and brokers of Hasina must be uprooted, and her culprits - including the murderer Hasina - must be brought to justice before we move forward with the elections."

He further said the unfinished works left by the late minister Ziaul Haq Zia will be completed.

Regarding the trial of fascist Hasina, the adviser said: "We will begin the work of justice with the pledge we came with. We have been able to start the work of justice. If the fascist murderer Hasina is brought to justice, the suffering of the martyr families will be somewhat eased."

He said that trials are underway in many cases at the tribunals, and the tribunals are continuing.

Everyone involved in the killing and enforced disappearance of the students and public will be brought to justice, he said, adding that whichever government comes to power next will carry forward these trial proceedings.

The adviser said they have made significant progress in the reform work, and political parties have reached a consensus and signed the July Charter.

He described it as a major achievement for Bangladesh that political parties were able to sit together and arrive at a government-adopted document.

He said everyone agreed unanimously, and through this, Bangladesh has moved to a new phase.

He added that if the subsequent elected government can carry out the July Charter and the reform programs, the new Bangladesh they sought will be realized - one in which power is balanced, the rule of law prevails, justice is delivered, and enforced disappearances and killings do not recur.

After the meeting, the adviser distributed agricultural incentives to the poor farmers of Ramganj and met with the families of the July martyrs. Later, he attended the 9th death anniversary program of former MP and state minister Ziaul Haque Zia and left for Cumilla.

With Ramganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) SM Robin Sis in the chair, NCP Central Committee Joint Convener Mahbub Alam, officials of various levels of the upazila, civil society and citizens were present.

Earlier, when the adviser reached Ramganj, he was greeted with flowers by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rajeeb Kumar Sarkar and Superintendent of Police Md Akhter Hossain and other officials.

Later, the adviser was given a guard of honor.