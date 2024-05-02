Thursday, May 02, 2024

Salman F Rahman: 80 Saudi companies keen to invest in Bangladesh

  • Attended meeting of World Economic Forum
  • PIF secretary general praises economic development of Bangladesh

 

Prime Minister`s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman speaks at a special meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on April 30, 2024. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 02 May 2024, 08:38 PM

The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have published a list of 80 Saudi companies that are keen to invest in various sectors of Bangladesh, said Salman F Rahman, Private Industry and Investment adviser to the prime minister.

Salman, who is currently visiting Saudi Arabia, attended meetings with the Saudi Ministers and various important persons in the country and discussed potential investment opportunities in Bangladesh.

After attending the special meeting of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, Salman held these meetings with Saudi officials, according to a press release on Thursday.

He also met with the Chief of Staff and Secretary General of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saad Alkroud.

“PIF secretary general praised the economic development of Bangladesh and gave this information in a meeting: 80 Saudi companies have expressed interest in investing in Bangladesh,” Salman said.

He said Saudi Arabia is interested in energy cooperation with Bangladesh. Saudi Arabia's Assistant Minister of Energy, Mohammed Al Ibrahim, said that the Saudi government is actively considering the proposal to buy crude oil on a deferred payment basis from Bangladesh. At this time, they discussed various issues of partnership between the two countries.

A feasibility study of the urea fertilizer factory has been done on a joint initiative of Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia. Now the technical issues are being worked on, and the relevant authorities in Saudi Arabia will meet with the technical team in Bangladesh. In the meeting, JV DPT Fertilizer Factory was also discussed and informed of the notification.

The Saad Alkroud expressed satisfaction with the investment of Saudi company Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) in Patenga port.

 

Topics:

InvestmentSalman F RahmanSaudi Arab
