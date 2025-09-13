Saturday, September 13, 2025

Salman, Anisul sent to jail after remand in murder case

Vegetable trader Md Shahabul Islam Shawon was killed during the July uprising in Ashulia

Salman F Rahman (L) and Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected
Update : 13 Sep 2025, 06:57 PM

Former law minister Anisul Huq and Sheikh Hasina’s private industry and investment affairs adviser, Salman F Rahman, have been sent to jail following the completion of their remand in connection with the killing of vegetable trader Md Shahabul Islam Shawon during the July uprising in Ashulia, Savar.

Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Tajul Islam Sohag passed the order on Saturday, said Sub-inspector (SI) Biswajit Debnath of the prosecution department.

In August, the court had granted four-day remands for both individuals. During this period, Inspector Md Khaja Golam Kibria of the CID requested in court that they be kept in jail after being interrogated.

The investigation officer informed the court that the accused were interrogated from September 9 to 12. They reportedly provided important information, which, after verification, will be used to take legal action.

Inspector Kibria requested that the court keep the accused in jail until the investigation is completed. The court later approved the request.

According to the FIR in the Shawon murder case, Shahabul Islam Shawon, who sold vegetables using a van in the Ashulia police station area, took part in the anti-discrimination movement on August 4. During a protest near the RMST Building at Bipail Mor, Ashulia, he was shot dead by the accused.

Shawon’s elder brother, Md Touhidul Mia, filed a case at Ashulia police station, naming 18 individuals as accused and listing an additional 300–400 people as unidentified accused.

Topics:

Salman F RahmanAnisul Huq
Dhaka Tribune

