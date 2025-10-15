Wednesday, October 15, 2025

ICT-1 sets Dec 8 for probe report in case against Quader, 44 others

The first tribunal on October 17, 2024, issued arrest warrants against the 45 accused

Collage image of Obaidul Quader, Anisul Huq and Shajahan Khan. Photo: BSS
Update : 15 Oct 2025, 03:57 PM

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 on Wednesday set December 8 for submitting the probe report in a case filed for committing crimes against humanity during the July mass uprising against 45, including Obaidul Quader, Anisul Huq and Shajahan Khan.

The three-member tribunal, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, passed the order after allowing a prosecution plea for more time.

Accused Anisul Huq, Amir Hossain Amu, Shajahan Khan, Qamrul Islam, Abdur Razzaque, Rashed Khan Menon, Hasanul Haq Inu, Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, Golam Dastagir Gazi, Dipu Moni, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Salman F Rahman, Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik and Jahangir Alam, were produced before the court on Wednesday for the hearing.

Another accused, Lt Col (Retd) Muhammad Faruk Khan, is under treatment and that is why he was not brought to the tribunal on Wednesday.

The first tribunal on October 17, 2024, issued arrest warrants against the 45 accused.

Topics:

Obaidul QuaderAnisul HuqInternational Crimes Tribunal (ICT)
