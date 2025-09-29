Monday, September 29, 2025

114 bank accounts of ex-law minister's PS frozen

ACC’s application alleges Taufika of abusing her position to accumulate wealth through illegal activities such as bail trading, recruitment trading, and lobbying for transfer

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 29 Sep 2025, 08:56 PM

A Dhaka court on Monday ordered the freezing of 114 bank accounts held in the name of Taufika Karim, former personal secretary to jailed ex-Law Minister Anisul Huq.

Senior Special Judge Sabbir Faiz of the Dhaka Metropolitan Court issued the order, following an application by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The accounts currently hold approximately Tk86.98 crore, while illegal transactions totaling Tk653.36 crore have reportedly been conducted through these accounts.

The ACC’s application, filed by CID Deputy Police Inspector (Retd) Md Moniruzzaman, alleges that Taufika abused her position to accumulate wealth through illegal activities such as bail trading, recruitment trading, and lobbying for transfers.

The funds were allegedly used to purchase flats, cars, and land abroad.

The court emphasized the necessity of freezing the accounts to prevent further transfer of illicit funds.

