Salman, Anisul and 2 others shown arrested in murder case

Murder case filed over Mahfuzur Rahman’s death during Anti-Discrimination Student Movement

File Image: Salman F Rahman (L) and Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected
Update : 22 Sep 2025, 02:35 PM

A court on Monday showed former ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's adviser Salman F Rahman, former law minister Anisul Huq and two others as arrested in a case filed over the killing of Mahfuzur Rahman during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in the capital's Mirpur area. 

The other two accused shown arrested are former Dhaka North City Corporation mayor Atiqul Islam and Kafrul Thana Awami League president Jasim Uddin Mollah.

Police produced the four before the chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) Court and submitted petitions to show them arrested in the case. 

After hearing, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Masum Mia granted the petitions and ordered their return to jail.

According to the case statement, on July 19 last year, victim Mahfuzur Rahman joined a peaceful demonstration at Mirpur-10 during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. 

Police and ruling Awami League men allegedly opened fire on the protesters.

Mahfuzur Rahman was shot near his right ear and the bullet pierced through his head, killing him on the spot.

Following the incident, a murder case was filed with Mirpur Model police station on February 14 this year.

Salman F Rahman was named accused number 7, Anisul Huq number 8, Atiqul Islam number 20 and Jasim number 15 in the charge sheet.

CourtSalman F RahmanDhaka Metropolitan Magistrate
