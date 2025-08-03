ULAB hosts ‘Remembering the July’ to reflect on 2024 student movement

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) hosted a reflective panel discussion titled 'Remembering the July', marking one year since the 2024 student movement that shook the nation.

The event was opened by Professor Imran Rahman, vice chancellor of ULAB.

Speakers revisited the protests, the demands raised by students, and the lasting emotional and social impact the movement had on campuses and communities across the country.

The session ended with a lively Q&A, allowing students to reflect on how those events continue to shape their thinking in current days.

The panel featured Professor Sumon Rahman, dean of the School of Social Science; Professor Azfar Hussain, Summer distinguished professor, Department of English and Humanities (DEH); Syeda Sadia Mehjabin, senior lecturer, School of Social Science; Oliur Rahman Sun, lecturer, DEH; and Mr Apurba Jahangir, deputy press secretary to the chief advisor.