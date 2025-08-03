Sunday, August 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

ULAB hosts ‘Remembering the July’ to reflect on 2024 student movement

Speakers revisited the protests, the demands raised by students, and the lasting emotional and social impact the movement had on campuses and communities across the country

ULAB hosts Remembering the July to reflect on 2024 student movement. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 03 Aug 2025, 01:23 PM

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) hosted a reflective panel discussion titled 'Remembering the July', marking one year since the 2024 student movement that shook the nation.

The event was opened by Professor Imran Rahman, vice chancellor of ULAB.

Speakers revisited the protests, the demands raised by students, and the lasting emotional and social impact the movement had on campuses and communities across the country.

The session ended with a lively Q&A, allowing students to reflect on how those events continue to shape their thinking in current days.

The panel featured Professor Sumon Rahman, dean of the School of Social Science; Professor Azfar Hussain, Summer distinguished professor, Department of English and Humanities (DEH); Syeda Sadia Mehjabin, senior lecturer, School of Social Science; Oliur Rahman Sun, lecturer, DEH; and Mr Apurba Jahangir, deputy press secretary to the chief advisor.

Topics:

ULABJuly
Read More

Home adviser: Steps to be taken soon to identify unknown July martyrs

July Warriors block Shahbagh for over 10 hours over charter demands

Shahbagh blocked as protesters demand July charter implementation

ULAB signs MoU with AMAL Foundation to promote youth development and research

Reform talks resume with focus on appointment of caretaker chief

Foreign adviser says July Uprising paved way for inclusive Bangladesh

Latest News

Another NBR official sent into retirement

Landslides cut off Baghaichari road for 8 hours, traffic now normal

BNP forms committee to review re-demarcation of parliamentary seats

Gridlock grips Dhaka as rallies and exams collide

Thousands of Chhatra Dal men converge at Shahbagh for student rally

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x