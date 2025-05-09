ULAB hosts high-level panel on investment prospects in Bay of Bengal

The Center for South Asian Studies (C-SAS) at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) hosted a timely and high-level panel discussion titled “Fortune at the Bottom of the Ocean: Investment Prospects in the Bay of Bengal” on Tuesday.

The session brought together key voices from academia, the private sector, the diplomatic community, and maritime governance institutions to discuss the emerging contours of Bangladesh’s blue economy.

The panel featured: Tanvir Shahriar Rimon, CEO, Real Estate and Sea Fishing, Rancon Group; Dr Tonia-Astrid Capuano, visiting scientist, Oceanography, Embassy of France; KM Azam Chowdhury, PhD, associate professor & former chairman, Department of Oceanography, University of Dhaka and director of International Center for Ocean Governance (ICOG), University of Dhaka.

The panel explored the untapped economic potential of Bangladesh’s maritime domain ranging from offshore energy and marine biodiversity to deep-sea fishing and port infrastructure.

Speakers emphasized the urgent need for a research-first approach to ensure sustainable development of the sector to proactively identify critical gaps in data, regulatory readiness, and investment facilitation.

Infrastructure development also featured prominently, with participants underlining that port modernization and investment in coastal tourism zones are essential to unlocking private capital and global interest.

The discussion reinforced the need for policy coordination, marine spatial planning, and inter-agency collaboration to advance the blue economy agenda in Bangladesh.

It also served as a call to action for academia, government, and industry to align on a roadmap that is both investment-ready and environmentally responsible.

Moderated by Md Mushfiqur Rahman, senior manager, Projects and Research at ULAB, the event was live streamed by Dhaka Tribune and attended by academics, students, business leaders, and members of the diplomatic community.