EC decides to ban drone use during upcoming polls

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to prohibit the use of drones during the upcoming parliamentary polls.

The decision was made based on four specific reasons: violation of privacy, security risks, breach of laws and regulations, and potential theft of personal information, outlined in a working paper presented at a preparatory meeting on law and order with law enforcement agencies.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin, was held on Monday at the Election Commission Secretariat in Agargaon, Dhaka. Four election commissioners and the EC Senior Secretary were also in attendance.

Beginning at 10:30am, the meeting was joined by Home Ministry’s Senior Secretary Nasimul Ghani, Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam, and senior officials from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Armed Forces Division, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Coast Guard, Ansar and VDP, DGFI, NSI, NTMC, RAB, Special Branch (SB), and CID.

The working paper, signed by EC Deputy Secretary Mohammad Manir Hossain, stated in the paper that although drones represent modern technology, their use during elections could lead to serious risks and complications.

It mentioned that the four main reasons for banning the use of drones are: violation of privacy, security risks, violation of laws and rules, and theft of personal information.

It said that the use of drones may violate voters’ privacy by monitoring private spaces, offices, or polling stations. They could also carry dangerous objects or explosives, posing threats to public safety.

Furthermore, many disregard legal protocols, resulting in uncontrolled drone activity that could disrupt law and order. The misuse of drones to capture voting footage may also undermine the credibility of the electoral process.

The paper further elaborated on the three-stage role of law enforcement agencies during the election period.

Prior to the announcement of the election schedule, the Ministry of Home Affairs is tasked with ensuring a peaceful pre-election environment. Law enforcement agencies are instructed to act against criminals, recover illegal weapons, and uphold communal harmony.

From the schedule announcement to election day, maintaining law and order is critical to ensure unhindered campaigning and safe voting.

To secure polling stations, police, Ansar, village police, RAB, BGB, Coast Guard, Armed Police, and the armed forces will operate under a magistrate as striking forces.

Mobile teams and striking forces will remain active for 48 hours post-election to prevent unrest. Executive Magistrates, Judicial Magistrates, and the Election Investigation Committee will conduct summary trials as needed.

The EC said that preparations for the 13th National Parliamentary polls are well underway. Voter list updates and constituency demarcation have been completed. Ongoing tasks include political party registration, voter list CD preparation, and polling station finalization.

The Commission emphasized the importance of law and order before and after the scheduled announcement, a peaceful election environment, and robust administrative readiness.