Election Commission to re-verify information of 10 new political parties

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to conduct a fresh field-level investigation of information submitted by ten new political parties, as it continues to hold off on decisions over their registration status.

According to an EC letter signed by senior assistant secretary Nazmul Kabir on Sunday, the decision to carry out verification of the information related to registration conditions was made following investigation reports submitted by central, district, and upazila-level officials.

The EC said: "The initial reports and opinions collected from the field contained incompleteness and lack of sufficient comments. So the commission has instructed a more detailed investigation into the existence and activities of 10 political parties at the district and upazila levels."

The 10 parties include Am Janatar Dal, Bangladesh Ganatantrik Party (BGP), Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (Marxist), Bangladesh Justice and Development Party, Bhasani Janashakti Party, Bangladesh Bekar Mukti Parishad, Janatar Dal, Moulik Bangla, Janata Party Bangladesh, and Bangladesh Amm Janagan Party.