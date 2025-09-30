Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

IGP: 150,000 police members receiving election training

During the election period, police will be on the ground with maximum preparedness to maintain law and order across the country, IGP said

Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam briefs the media at Police Headquarters about training 150,000 members for election duties on Tuesday. September 30, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 30 Sep 2025, 02:04 PM

Bangladesh Police is making extensive preparations across the country ahead of the upcoming national parliamentary election. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam said that out of the force’s total 203,000 members, 150,000 are receiving special training to carry out election duties.

He disclosed the information at a press conference held at the Police Headquarters on Tuesday morning.

The IGP said: “We are gradually training 150,000 police members ahead of the election. More than 2,000 members have already received training. They will train others at 130 centres across the country. The training includes discharging duties at polling centres, maintaining law and order, and techniques for performing responsibilities in a coordinated manner.”

He further said: “During the election period, police will be on the ground with maximum preparedness to maintain law and order across the country.”

 

Topics:

IGPElectionBaharul Alam
Read More

Hafizuddin: Jamaat pushing for PR to block election

Gucsu polls: Yasin elected VP, Raihan GS

IGP: Enhanced security in place for joyful celebrations of Durga Puja

EC publishes gazette reserving 115 symbols for upcoming election polls

Survey finds nation split on Awami League’s election bid

3 districts to get new DCs ahead of election

Latest News

Salahuddin warns of plots against Bangladesh’s democratic transition

Netrokona's 'Balish Mishti' earns GI Tag, cementing its century-old legacy

Blockade continues for second day in Khagrachhari amid Section 144

Met office predicts light to moderate rain across country

Yunus to UN envoy: Rohingya repatriation ‘only solution’

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x