IGP: 150,000 police members receiving election training

Bangladesh Police is making extensive preparations across the country ahead of the upcoming national parliamentary election. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam said that out of the force’s total 203,000 members, 150,000 are receiving special training to carry out election duties.

He disclosed the information at a press conference held at the Police Headquarters on Tuesday morning.

The IGP said: “We are gradually training 150,000 police members ahead of the election. More than 2,000 members have already received training. They will train others at 130 centres across the country. The training includes discharging duties at polling centres, maintaining law and order, and techniques for performing responsibilities in a coordinated manner.”

He further said: “During the election period, police will be on the ground with maximum preparedness to maintain law and order across the country.”