Cucsu polls after 35yrs; schedule to be announced on Thursday

The schedule for the Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (Cucsu) election is set to take place after nearly 35 years and will be announced on Thursday.

The matter was confirmed around noon on Sunday by Professor Dr Monir Uddin, convener of the ChakSU Election Management Committee.

He stated that the overall preparation of the Election Commission is nearing completion. The code of electoral conduct will be published soon. The work to make the Election Commission office operational on the second floor of the Cucsu building is also almost complete, reports Bangla Tribune.

At the same time, the convener of the Election Management Committee said: “We will receive the complete voter list soon. After holding a meeting, the schedule will be announced by the end of this week.”

Professor Dr AKM Ariful Haque Siddique, member-secretary of the Election Management Committee, said: “Even the most recently enrolled students will be able to participate as voters. A draft of the code of electoral conduct has been prepared. The schedule will also be announced soon. It may be by the end of this week.”

In this regard, CU Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor Dr Md Kamal Uddin said: “This election fulfills the 34-year-long expectation of the students. We are determined to organize it. Overall preparations have already been completed. We will announce the schedule by Thursday of this week. The overall preparation is nearing completion.”

Notably, the first Cucsu election was held in 1970 after the establishment of Chittagong University in 1966. Although the election was supposed to be held every academic year, it did not take place regularly. So far, the authorities have managed to hold the election only six times.

The last election took place on February 8, 1990. Afterwards, due to confrontations among student organizations, several clashes, and the lack of a suitable environment, the election was not held.