Ducsu, hall parliament nomination period extended as applications surge

The time for distribution and submission of nomination papers for the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) and hall parliament elections has been extended by one day.

This was announced on Monday night in a notice signed by the Chief Election Commissioner, Professor Dr Mohammad Jasim Uddin.

The notice stated, “A huge enthusiasm and excitement has arisen among students regarding the 2025 DUCSU election. We have observed that when a large number of students crowded to collect nomination papers, some were unable to collect the papers within the scheduled time from certain halls and central offices. In order to ensure equal and proper opportunity for everyone to exercise their democratic rights, the time for distribution and submission of nomination papers has been extended by one day, to 5 pm on Tuesday (19 August) and 5 pm on Wednesday (20 August), respectively.”

The final day for collecting nomination papers, Monday, August 18, saw a significant rush of student organizations and independent candidates, with many flocking to the Senate Building after noon. The Chief Election Commissioner announced that a total of 565 candidates collected nomination papers for various positions in the DUCSU election, including 442 on the last day alone. Across the university’s 18 halls, 1,226 students collected nomination forms for different positions.

The university collected a total of Tk 4,14,700 from selling nomination forms, Tk 1,69,500 from selling central parliament forms, and Tk 2,45,200 from selling hall parliament forms. According to the election commission, no serious violations of the code of conduct were observed during the nomination collection period. The final list of candidates is expected to be published on August 26, with the election scheduled for September 9, marking the first time it will be held outside residential halls. The last DUCSU election took place in 2019.

Chhatra Dal Awaits Central Decision for Panel Announcement

The Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal has yet to officially announce its full panel, with the final decision resting with BNP’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, who is expected to announce the complete panel by Monday night. Meanwhile, Chhatra Dal leaders and activists independently collected nomination forms.

Among those who collected forms on Monday were Shaikh Tanvir Baree Hamim, convener of the Kabi Jasimuddin Hall branch, and Abidur Islam Khan Abid, Joint General Secretary of the DU branch. Sources indicate that Abid is likely to be nominated for Vice President (VP) and Hamim for General Secretary (GS).

Islami Chhatra Shibir Announces Full 28-Member Panel

The Islami Chhatra Shibir DU unit announced its full 28-member panel, including representation from ethnic minorities, students injured in the July mass uprising, and representatives from “Up Bangladesh” and “Inqilab Mancha.” Key candidates for central posts include Sadik Kayem (former branch president) for VP, S M Farhad (current branch president) for GS, and Mohiuddin Khan (current branch GS) for Assistant General Secretary (AGS).

Left-Leaning Student Organisations Form ‘Gonotantrik Chhatra Jote’

A united front of left-leaning student organisations, the Democratic Student Alliance, also collected nomination forms. They announced a partial panel and plan to reveal their full panel on Tuesday. Key candidates include Sheikh Tasnim Afroz Imi (former VP of Shamsunnahar Hall Student Parliament) for VP, Meghmallar Basu (DU Chhatra Union president) for GS, and Jabir Ahmed Jubel (Biplabi Chhatra Moitree GS) for AGS.

Islami Chhatra Andolon Announces Partial Panel

The Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Andolon announced a partial panel, nominating Mohammad Yasin Arafat (former branch president) for VP, Khairul Ahsan Marjan (former branch GS) for GS, and Saif Mohammad Alauddin for AGS. Other positions are still being finalized, with discussions ongoing with Islamic and non-Islamic organizations as well as independent individuals.

Bangladesh Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad

The central member secretary, Zahid Ahsan, announced that their full list of candidates would be released on Tuesday. Those who have already collected nominations include Tahmid Al Mudassir, Zahid Ahsan, Abu Baker Majumder, Abdul Kader, Al Amin Sarkar, and Ashrefa Khatun.

Independent Panels

Umama Fatema Panel: Umama Fatema, former spokesperson of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, is leading an independent panel named “Sotontro Shikkharti Oikko”. Umama collected a form for VP, while Mohiuddin Muzahid Mahi and Al Sadi Bhuiya collected forms for GS positions. The AGS position remains undecided, with the full panel to be announced on Tuesday. Umama described the panel as “student-friendly.”

Jubair-Musaddiq Panel: AB Jubair and Musaddiq Ali Ibn Muhammad announced a partial independent panel of 12–13 members. Musaddiq will contest for Literary and Cultural Secretary, and Jubair for Social Welfare Secretary.

Chhatra Odhikar Parishad’s ‘DUCSU For Change’ Panel

The Chhatra Odhikar Parishad announced their panel under the slogan “Vote For Change,” with Bin Yamin Molla for VP, Sabina Yasmin for GS, and Rakibul Islam for AGS.