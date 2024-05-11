Rasheda: EC ensures environment for exercising franchise to preferred candidate without any fear

The Election Commission (EC) has created an atmosphere so that voters can cast their votes to preferred candidates without any fear, said Election Commissioner Rasheda Sultana.

She said that the EC is working to increase voter turnout in the next phase of elections rather than the first phase. However, it is the responsibility of the candidates to bring the voters to the polling centres and the responsibility of the EC is to ensure the security of the voters and create an environment for smooth voting.

The election commissioner said this to reporters after exchanging views with the presiding officers of the Phultala upazila elections in Khulna on Saturday.

As there is no provision in the electoral law of the country for the voter turnout or voting of a certain number of voters for the election to be valid, the election will be valid with the voting of any number of voters. The atmosphere and overall law-order situation is more important than the presence of voters, said Rasheda Sultana.

It is not considered how many votes have been cast in the election but who has secured the maximum number of votes and the result is declared accordingly, she said.

The Election Commission is encouraging voters to come to the polling stations. Importance is being given to their safety so that voters can exercise their franchise without any fear. However, some isolated incidents happen, said the commissioner.

The first phase of the upazila election has been completed fairly. The Election Commission is satisfied with this.

Rasheda Sultana said that the main target of the current commission is to make elections free, fair, neutral, and acceptable. This requires everyone's cooperation. All those concerned with the election must perform their duty with honesty and devotion.

She urged voters not to be influenced by the fear of the dominant group.

“Election Commission wants voters to cast their votes in a festive atmosphere. The Commission is conducting a massive campaign to encourage voting in the elections. The activities of the members of the law and order forces have been strengthened to ensure that no isolated incidents take place in the polling stations.”

She also said that the election commission is conducting the upazila parishad general election in four stages so that the election is not questioned.

The Election Commissioner directed the concerned not to act on behalf of unethical and influential groups.