Saturday, November 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

EC Anwarul: Election schedule to be declared in first week of December

'With everyone's cooperation, we want to deliver a free, fair and credible election,' he says

Election Commissioner Md Anwarul Islam Sarker speaks to reporters at Patuakhali Circuit House on Friday, October 31, 2025. Photo: BSS
Update : 31 Oct 2025, 11:36 PM

Election Commissioner (EC) Md Anwarul Islam Sarker on Friday said the schedule for the upcoming national election will be announced in the first week of December, while the polls will be held in February next year.

"The Election Commission has already published a detailed action plan for the polls. We want to complete the election before the month of Ramadan," he told reporters at Patuakhali Circuit House on Friday afternoon. 

Regarding the demand for a referendum, the election commissioner said: "The Election Commission has not yet discussed whether the referendum will be held before or after the national election. We have also not received any formal information about the government's preparation in this regard. The decision will be made public once finalized."

When asked about the issue of proportional representation (PR), he said: "It depends on a political decision. We are waiting for that decision."

Expressing hope, Md Anwarul Islam Sarker added: "With everyone's cooperation, we want to deliver a free, fair and credible election."

The election commissioner also said that the election code of conduct and the list of electoral symbols have been updated. Registration of expatriate voters will begin in November, and initiatives are underway to allow imprisoned voters to cast their votes as well.

Topics:

Bangladesh Election Commission (EC)Election Commissioner
Read More

Jamaat, allies demand November referendum, warn EC of fallout

EC to hold meeting with 31 ministries on polls preparations on Thursday

EC seeks police deployment for Nirbachan Bhaban ahead of election

42,761 polling stations to be set up across Bangladesh

Sarjis accuses administration of political bias, warns of consequences

Bangladesh Election 2026: EC to sit with top officials Thursday

Latest News

Sirajganj man stabbed, beaten to death by mob over alleged cattle theft

9-day divisional book fair begins in Rajshahi

Tk 8 lakh stolen from Islamic Bank agent in Feni

Students in Khulna learn about climate change through school event

Liverpool feel pressure to end 'crisis', Man City test Bournemouth limits

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x