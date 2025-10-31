EC Anwarul: Election schedule to be declared in first week of December

Election Commissioner (EC) Md Anwarul Islam Sarker on Friday said the schedule for the upcoming national election will be announced in the first week of December, while the polls will be held in February next year.

"The Election Commission has already published a detailed action plan for the polls. We want to complete the election before the month of Ramadan," he told reporters at Patuakhali Circuit House on Friday afternoon.

Regarding the demand for a referendum, the election commissioner said: "The Election Commission has not yet discussed whether the referendum will be held before or after the national election. We have also not received any formal information about the government's preparation in this regard. The decision will be made public once finalized."

When asked about the issue of proportional representation (PR), he said: "It depends on a political decision. We are waiting for that decision."

Expressing hope, Md Anwarul Islam Sarker added: "With everyone's cooperation, we want to deliver a free, fair and credible election."

The election commissioner also said that the election code of conduct and the list of electoral symbols have been updated. Registration of expatriate voters will begin in November, and initiatives are underway to allow imprisoned voters to cast their votes as well.