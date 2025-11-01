EC Anwar: Govt committed to hold credible elections

Election Commissioner, Md Anwarul Islam Sarker on Saturday said the government has taken all-out preparations and is committed to holding a free, fair, and credible national election slated for February 2026.

He made the remarks at a daylong workshop titled "Identifying the Challenges and Ways to Overcome Them in Performing Duties of Polling Officials in the Electoral Process," held at the Codec Training Centre in Kuakata of Patuakhali district.

The workshop was organized by the Patuakhali district Senior Election Office and presided over by the Regional Election Officer of Barisal Region Md Faridul Islam.

Around 60 officials from the election offices of eight upazilas of Patuakhali district and various government departments attended the workshop.

Speaking as the chief guest, Anwarul Islam said: "Amendments have been made to the existing election law (RPO). Now returning officers can postpone polling in their respective constituencies if necessary." He urged all election officials to discharge their duties without fear.

Senior Secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat Akhtar Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner of Patuakhali Dr Mohammad Shaheed Hossain Chowdhury, Additional Superintendent of Police Apu Sarowar and Deputy Secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat Mohammad Mustafa Hassan attended the workshop as special guests.