Sunday, October 19, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

EC Anwarul: Awami League cannot participate in next polls

Replying to a query over the electoral symbol of NCP, the EC said the symbol is decided under the Constitution and electoral rules

File photo of Anwarul Islam Sarkar. Photo: Collected
Update : 19 Oct 2025, 08:01 PM

Election Commissioner Md Anwarul Islam Sarker on Sunday said Awami League will not be able to participate in the next elections.

“Legally, the activities of the Awami League are suspended. Therefore, they will not be able to participate in the next election,” he told reporters after inaugurating the training organized to enhance the efficiency of police in carrying out election duties smoothly at the Election Commissioner District Police Lines in Sylhet.

Replying to a query over the electoral symbol of NCP, the EC said the symbol is decided under the Constitution and electoral rules.

Over the upcoming national parliament elections, Anwarul said: “The elections will be held before Ramadan. There will be no more controversial elections like in the past. A fair and participatory election will be held with the cooperation of everyone.”

He said the Election Commission is taking a strict stand to ensure that no controversial person will be given election duty.

He expressed hope that all forces are ready ahead of the election and that the law and order situation will not be a challenge.

Topics:

national electionElection CommissionerAwami League (AL)
Read More

Rizvi seeks probe into recent fire incidents, warns of possible sabotage

EC Secretary: NCP asked again to pick one from 50 reserved symbols by Sunday

Amir Khasru: People, not parties, will decide on PR

HRW accuses interim govt of abusing anti-terror law

Awami League leader snatched from police custody by relatives in Bogra

Barrister Ahsan Bhuiyan sent to jail in anti-terrorism case

Latest News

Clash breaks out at Khulna Jail; 3 inmates sent to Kashimpur

Gold price hits Tk 217,382 per bhori

Faulty meters, arbitrary readings leave Bogra residents frustrated

MPO teachers, staff hold human chain in Moulvibazar

12 Bangladeshi sailors return home after eight months in India

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x