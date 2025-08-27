Wednesday, August 27, 2025

SSC, equivalent exams 2026 to be held in short syllabus

Irregular and improvement students to follow 2025 SSC syllabus

SSC exam candidates at Azimpur Government Girls School and College on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 27 Aug 2025, 12:00 AM

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams-2026 will be held in a short syllabus designed by the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB).

The information was revealed in a notification signed by Controller (Exams) of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka Professor SM Kamal Uddin Haider on Tuesday.

However, the candidates, who will appear in the SSC or equivalent exams in 2026 as the irregular and improvement students, will attend the exam according to the full-fledged syllabus of 2025, said the notification.

Topics:

Secondary School Certificate (SSC)SSC, equivalent exams
