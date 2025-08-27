SSC, equivalent exams 2026 to be held in short syllabus

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams-2026 will be held in a short syllabus designed by the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB).

The information was revealed in a notification signed by Controller (Exams) of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka Professor SM Kamal Uddin Haider on Tuesday.

However, the candidates, who will appear in the SSC or equivalent exams in 2026 as the irregular and improvement students, will attend the exam according to the full-fledged syllabus of 2025, said the notification.