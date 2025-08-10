Monday, August 11, 2025

190 students pass SSC after results re-evaluation in Comilla Board

A total of 167,572 students took part in SSC examination under the Comilla Education Board

File image of Comilla Education Board building. Photo: Collected
Update : 10 Aug 2025, 05:45 PM

A total of 190 students under the Comilla Education Board, who had initially failed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination, have now passed following a re-evaluation of their answer scripts.

The grades of 844 students have been changed, and among the applicants, 67 have newly achieved a GPA-5. Among those who had failed earlier, 190 have now passed.

Comilla Board Chairman Professor Md Shamsul Islam said that 35,531 students applied for re-evaluation of their answer scripts. The total number of subjects applied for was 75,877.

Despite the re-evaluation, 57 students who had failed in the original results remained unsuccessful.

Md Kabir Uddin, sub-examination controller (Secondary) of the Comilla Education Board, confirmed the updated figures following the publication of the revised results on Sunday.

Professor Runa Nasrin, the board's examination controller, said the SSC results were originally published on July 10 across all education boards, including Comilla. The re-evaluation process began the next day, on July 11, and continued until July 17.

This year, a total of 167,572 students took part in the SSC examination under the Comilla Board and the pass rate was 63.60%. 

Topics:

Secondary School Certificate (SSC)
