Students across schools celebrate SSC exam success

The results of this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams were published on Sunday.

Students from various educational institutions celebrated joyously, dancing and singing in their school fields after receiving their good results. Such scenes were witnessed at several institutions in the capital.

At Banani Bidyaniketan School and College, out of 681 students from both the Bangla and English versions, 655 passed, resulting in a pass rate of 96.18%. A total of 214 students got GPA-5.

A student named Nusrat Jahan Tisha from the school who received a GPA-5 said: "I am very happy with my results. I want to fulfil my father’s dream. My goal is to pursue higher education abroad and make meaningful contributions to my country."

Responding to a question, she said: “Technology has become essential for progress in today's world. However, some people are misusing it, causing others to fall behind.”

Another student, Mostakim Islam, who also achieved a GPA-5, said: "I used to be addicted to video games and social media. I ranked 20th in the test exams. Later, by putting aside my mobile phone and focusing on my studies, I managed to achieve good results today. In the future, I want to become an agricultural entrepreneur and work for my country."

Irfan Ahsan, another student, shared his feelings: "I have achieved a GPA-5. I want to dedicate this to my parents and teachers. They have worked very hard for us."

Banani Bidyaniketan School and College Principal Dr Md Mashiur Rahman said: "There was a time when our institution had a 100% pass rate. We were among the top 10 educational institutions in the board. In the future, we will take special measures for our weaker students to achieve better results."

Addressing parents, a teacher said: "Currently, students are overusing technology, which is causing them to fall behind. Parents need to be more aware of this."

At the Bailey Road campus of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, students and parents gathered in the morning to learn the results. Many immersed themselves in joy and celebration after achieving their expected results. Some were even seen crying with joy, and teachers and parents joined in the celebrations.

Rajuk Uttara Model School And College students were also thrilled with their SSC results, celebrating joyously with their classmates.

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury handed over the results summary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday morning.

According to the results, the pass rate in Dhaka board is 83.92%, 89.13% in Barisal , 82.8% in Chittagong, 79.23% in Comilla, 78.4% in Dinajpur, 89.26% in Rajshahi, 73.35% in Sylhet, 84.97% in Mymensingh, and 92.32% in Jessore. The pass rate in madrasa board is 79.66%.

This year, the school-leaving public exams began across the country on February 15. The written exams ended on March 12 and the practical exams concluded on March 20.

A total of 2,024,192 students appeared for the SSC, equivalent examinations under 11 education boards.

Of them, 1,606,879 students participated under nine general education boards. A total of 242,314 students sat for the examination under Madrasa Education Board while 126,373 students participated under Technical Education Board.