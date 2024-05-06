Monday, May 06, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

CU to start conducting doping tests for freshers

  • If a student tests positive, their admission will be revoked
  • Tests likely to be conducted at CU medical centre
The image shows the main gate of Chittagong University. Photo: Collected
Update : 06 May 2024, 04:14 PM

The Chittagong University (CU) administration has opted to implement doping tests during the final admission process for students who have successfully completed the academic year 2023-24.

According to CU authorities, if a student tests positive, their admission will be revoked.

On Sunday, the decision was taken during a meeting of the Dean's Committee concerning admissions, said Prof Dr Rashed Mostafa, dean of the Faculty of Engineering.

Prof Rashed said: "We have resolved to require a doping test certificate from students applying for admission for the academic year 2023-24, in addition to their admission test papers. If a positive result is obtained, admission will be revoked."

Responding to inquiries regarding doping test venue, he said: "The specific location has not been finalized yet. However, it is possible that the tests will be conducted at the Chittagong University Medical Centre."

Topics:

Chittagong University (CU)Dope Test
Read More

3 days of unrest: Rival factions of Chhatra league clash at CU

Chhatra League factions clash at Chittagong University

Clashes at CU: 5 outsiders arrested with arms

CU contractors accuse Chhatra League of extortion, halt work

CU residential halls to close for renovation

CU Chhatra League president’s dorm room attacked, declared unwelcome

Latest News

No place to pray for Bangladeshi Muslims in Italian city

DGHS: Heatstroke claimed 15 lives in 2 weeks

Leverkusen extend unbeaten run to 48 games

PM asks public representatives to fulfill people's expectations

Md Omar Faruk Khan joins NRB Bank as AMD

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x