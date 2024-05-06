CU to start conducting doping tests for freshers

The Chittagong University (CU) administration has opted to implement doping tests during the final admission process for students who have successfully completed the academic year 2023-24.

According to CU authorities, if a student tests positive, their admission will be revoked.

On Sunday, the decision was taken during a meeting of the Dean's Committee concerning admissions, said Prof Dr Rashed Mostafa, dean of the Faculty of Engineering.

Prof Rashed said: "We have resolved to require a doping test certificate from students applying for admission for the academic year 2023-24, in addition to their admission test papers. If a positive result is obtained, admission will be revoked."

Responding to inquiries regarding doping test venue, he said: "The specific location has not been finalized yet. However, it is possible that the tests will be conducted at the Chittagong University Medical Centre."