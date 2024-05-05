GST cluster entry tests: B unit results published

The results of the entry exam for undergraduate first-year admission to 24 general and science and technology universities across the country in a cluster system have been released.

The pass rate for this examination stands at 36.33%.

Students can access their results on the GST website (https://gstadmission.ac.bd/) at 11:59pm on Sunday.

In the afternoon, the technical committee presented the results of the "B" unit to Dr Md Anwar Hossain, the convener of the Integrated Admission Committee for GST cluster universities and vice-chancellor of Jessore University of Science and Technology (Just).

The decision to release the results was made after a presentation at the GST Integrated Admission Committee meeting.

According to the announced results, 94,631 candidates applied for admission to the first year in the "B" unit for the 2023-24 session. Among them, 85,548 individuals participated in the examination, with 31,081 students meeting the minimum admission qualification by scoring over 30 marks.

Additionally, the answer sheets of 0.03% or 23 students were invalidated due to various reasons.

The pass rate for the "B" unit in the previous session was 56.32%.

There are 4,515 seats available for "B" unit students across 24 universities.

According to the earlier decision, 877 candidates have been shown to have passed the drawing (practical) examination considering 30% of the total marks as the passing threshold.

The four universities under the cluster offer 165 seats for architecture admissions.

The admission test for students applying from the commerce department in the "C" unit will be conducted on May 10 from 11am to 12pm.

Candidates are advised to arrive at the centre one hour before the exam's commencement.