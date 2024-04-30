Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
GST cluster entry tests: A unit results published

  • Pass rate 33.98%
  • Last year it was 43.35%
The undated file image shows some students are seen participating in exams. Photo: Collected
Update : 30 Apr 2024, 07:23 PM

The results of the admission tests of the A Unit of 24 public universities under a cluster system for the 2023-24 academic session have been published.

The pass rate in this examination is 33.98%. Students will be able to know their results from the GST (General, Science and Technology) website (https://gstadmission.ac.bd/) starting 11:59pm on Tuesday.

Jessore University of Science and Technology (JUST) Vice-Chancellor and Cluster Admission Test Organizing Committee Convener Prof Dr Md Anwar Hossain announced the results in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

He said this year, for the A unit admission test for the 2023-24 session, 170,599 candidates applied, out of which 149,391 candidates participated in the exam. Out of these, 50,760 students scored more than 30 marks and passed, making the pass rate 33.98%. Those who failed numbered 98,547, which constitutes a failure rate of 65.96%. Additionally, the answer scripts of 84 students, representing 0.06%, were cancelled. The pass rate for the A unit last year was 43.35%.

He further said: “Despite all the challenges, admission tests for 24 general, science, and technology universities are being conducted for the fourth time. An unsigned letter from the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) in the Chittagong Hill Tracts area was sent by post to the secretary of GST. We took it seriously and sought assistance from law enforcement at all levels. In this context, adequate security measures were taken at all examination centres, and no untoward incidents were reported.”

On Wednesday, the admission test for students applying from the humanities will be held in the B unit, and on May 10, the test for the commerce students will take place in the C unit from 11am to 12pm.

