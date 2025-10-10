Friday, October 10, 2025

3 unidentified persons found dead in Dhaka’s Shahbagh

Police have filed separate general diaries in connection with the incidents

Representational image of a corpse. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 10 Oct 2025, 05:32 PM

Police recovered the bodies of three unidentified individuals, including a woman, from separate locations in the capital’s Shahbagh between Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Shahbagh police station’s Sub-Inspector Md Ilias Kabir confirmed recovering the bodies between 9:30pm and 12:15am.

The body recovered first belonged to an unidentified woman of 55 years of age. The body was found near Dhaka University’s central mosque. Doctors at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) declared her dead when the body was taken to the hospital.

Shortly after, at around 9:45pm, the body of a man, aged about 40, was found on the footpath near the National Eidgah ground. He was declared dead after being taken to the DMCH.

Around 12:15am, another unidentified man, also around 40 years old, was found on the footpath beside the Central Shaheed Minar. He was declared dead at the DMCH.

Police claimed to have seen no injuries on the bodies.

Autopsies will be conducted at the DMCH morgue to determine the causes of the deaths.

Police have filed separate general diaries in connection with the incidents.

Topics:

Found DeadShahbagh
