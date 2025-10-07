Eight-pillared monument unveiled at Palashi Square in memory of Abrar Fahad

An anti-aggression eight-pillared monument has been inaugurated at Palashi Square adjacent to Buet, commemorating Buet student Abrar Fahad, who was brutally killed by Chhatra League activists in 2019.

The inaugural ceremony on Tuesday was attended by Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, adviser to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives, and Md Mahfuj Alam, adviser to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Asif Mahmud said: “The significance of the messages inscribed on the eight pillars is greater than the physical structures themselves. True independence for this nation will be realized through the implementation of these principles.”

He added that during the era of fascism, numerous projects and sculptures were constructed at enormous costs to sustain fascist rule.

"In the present time, however, even minor efforts in support of anti-fascist initiatives often face political conspiracies," he said.

Highlighting the modest expenditure, he said: "The construction of the anti-aggression eight-pillared monument cost only Tk39.59 lakh".

Regarding the project, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) said that, to commemorate the memory of Shaheed Abrar and promote the spirit of anti-aggression, it has implemented the construction of the anti-aggression eight-pillared monument at Palashi Square as part of the project titled "Construction of Anti-Aggression Eight Pillars in Memory of Shaheed Abrar Fahad and Development of Palashi Intersection".

The eight pillars of the monument represent the principles of sovereignty, democracy, public defense, communal harmony, economic self-reliance, protection of domestic industries, agriculture, rivers, forests, and ports, cultural independenc,e and human dignity.