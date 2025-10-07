Tuesday, October 07, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Eight-pillared monument unveiled at Palashi Square in memory of Abrar Fahad

The monument embodies eight core principles, including sovereignty, democracy, and human dignity

‘Anti-Aggression Eight Pillars’ at Palashi Square in memory of Abrar Fahad was inaugurated on Tuesday, October 07, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 07 Oct 2025, 07:41 PM

An anti-aggression eight-pillared monument has been inaugurated at Palashi Square adjacent to Buet, commemorating Buet student Abrar Fahad, who was brutally killed by Chhatra League activists in 2019.

The inaugural ceremony on Tuesday was attended by Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, adviser to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives, and Md Mahfuj Alam, adviser to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Asif Mahmud said: “The significance of the messages inscribed on the eight pillars is greater than the physical structures themselves. True independence for this nation will be realized through the implementation of these principles.”

He added that during the era of fascism, numerous projects and sculptures were constructed at enormous costs to sustain fascist rule.

"In the present time, however, even minor efforts in support of anti-fascist initiatives often face political conspiracies," he said.

Highlighting the modest expenditure, he said: "The construction of the anti-aggression eight-pillared monument cost only Tk39.59 lakh".

Regarding the project, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) said that, to commemorate the memory of Shaheed Abrar and promote the spirit of anti-aggression, it has implemented the construction of the anti-aggression eight-pillared monument at Palashi Square as part of the project titled "Construction of Anti-Aggression Eight Pillars in Memory of Shaheed Abrar Fahad and Development of Palashi Intersection".

The eight pillars of the monument represent the principles of sovereignty, democracy, public defense, communal harmony, economic self-reliance, protection of domestic industries, agriculture, rivers, forests, and ports, cultural independenc,e and human dignity.

Topics:

BuetAbrar FahadAsif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain
Read More

Seminar links Abrar Fahad’s death to July uprising, calls for national unity

Govt efforts underway for football team’s safe return from Nepal

Bangladesh football team’s return delayed from Nepal; govt assures safety

Asif Mahmud: Transparent recruitment will turn employees into national assets

Adviser Asif: Govt must take responsibility for attack on Nur

JnU students protest against attack on Buet students

Latest News

7 DMP officers transferred

UN chief strongly condemns Huthis detaining nine more UN personnel in Yemen

What have 2 years of war in Gaza meant for Israel?

BPSC publishes examinee's seating chart for special BCS exam

NCC Bank, Sicip hold training, disburse loans in Mymensingh

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x