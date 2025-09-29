PHQ issues security advisory for Durga Puja

Bangladesh Police has issued a security advisory for all concerned, including worshippers, to ensure safe and peaceful celebrations of Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community.

In a statement issued today, the Police Headquarters (PHQ) asked authorities to take measures to defuse tensions arising from rumours circulating on social media.

It also advised taking time to verify information, as many reported incidents are ultimately proven false.

The PHQ urged authorities to arrange separate entry and exit routes for male and female visitors to puja mandaps.

It recommended that visitors refrain from carrying bags, pouches, or potalas into the mandaps.

The PHQ also suggested installing CCTV cameras and fire extinguishers in the mandaps and at archway gates of important mandaps.

Authorities were instructed to ensure adequate lighting at mandaps and idol immersion sites, and, if possible, arrange standby generators or charging lights.

Volunteers should be appointed to help with mandap security. They must be provided with separate clothing, visible identity cards, and armbands with the word “volunteer” written on them.

The PHQ also urged people to refrain from bursting fireworks or crackers during the puja.

It emphasized maintaining communal harmony by respecting the religious sentiments of people of other faiths during the celebrations.

During idol immersion, all concerned were requested to use designated procession routes.

For police assistance, people may contact the Police Headquarters Control Room at 02223380661, 02223381967, 01320001299, and 01320001300.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Control Room can be reached at 02223355500 and 01817602050, while the Dhakeshwari Mandir Central Control Room is available at 029611353 and 01705505529. The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Control Room can be contacted at 01777720029, and the Fire Service Central Control Room at 02223355555, 01713038181, 01713038182, and 01730336699.

Contact details of district superintendents of police and officers-in-charge (OC) of police stations can be collected from the Bangladesh Police website (www.police.gov.bd).

For any emergency, people are advised to call the national emergency service number 999 (toll free), which provides 24-hour police, ambulance, and fire service support, it added.