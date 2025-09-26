Tongi chemical warehouse explosion: Death toll rises to 3

Another victim has died following the chemical warehouse explosion in Tongi, Gazipur.

The deceased was identified as Md Alamin Babu, 22. He succumbed to his injuries on Friday while undergoing treatment at the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), raising the death toll from the incident to three.

Inspector Md Faruk of the DMCH police outpost confirmed the death.

Alamin, an employee at Laxmi Hardware Store, sustained burns on 95% of his body. His body has been kept at the hospital morgue, said Faruk.

On Monday, a fire broke out at a chemical warehouse near Sahara Super Market in Tongi. The blaze later spread, prompting members of the fire service to rush to the scene. At one stage, chemical drums exploded, leaving four people injured with burns. They were rescued and admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

On the same day, firefighter Shamim Ahmed died. Another firefighter, Nurul Huda, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.