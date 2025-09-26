Friday, September 26, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Tongi chemical warehouse explosion: Death toll rises to 3

Earlier on Monday, a fire broke out at a chemical warehouse in Tongi, claiming lives of two firefighters

File Image of Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Photo: Collected
Update : 26 Sep 2025, 05:12 PM

Another victim has died following the chemical warehouse explosion in Tongi, Gazipur.

The deceased was identified as Md Alamin Babu, 22. He succumbed to his injuries on Friday while undergoing treatment at the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), raising the death toll from the incident to three.

Inspector Md Faruk of the DMCH police outpost confirmed the death.

Alamin, an employee at Laxmi Hardware Store, sustained burns on 95% of his body. His body has been kept at the hospital morgue, said Faruk.

On Monday, a fire broke out at a chemical warehouse near Sahara Super Market in Tongi. The blaze later spread, prompting members of the fire service to rush to the scene. At one stage, chemical drums exploded, leaving four people injured with burns. They were rescued and admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

On the same day, firefighter Shamim Ahmed died. Another firefighter, Nurul Huda, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Topics:

FirefighterDhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH)
Read More

Singaporean physician arrives in Dhaka to treat injured firemen

Another firefighter dies from Tongi fire injuries

Shop employee electrocuted on Dhaka’s waterlogged road

5 injured as clash breaks out at DMCH over child’s death

Brother shot, sister stabbed in Pallabi over extortion refusal

DMCH director: Nur may need 4–6 weeks to recover

Latest News

Burn victim dies after gas explosion in Dhaka Udyan

Yunus calls on youths to boost tourism growth

Banglabandha Land Port to close for 9 days for Durga Puja

219 dengue cases reported in 24hrs

Anti-discrimination student leader rescued after missing for 5 days

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x