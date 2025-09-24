Singaporean physician arrives in Dhaka to treat injured firemen

Dr Chong SI Jack has arrived in Dhaka from Singapore to provide advanced treatment to the firemen injured in the explosion at a chemical warehouse at Tongi in Gazipur district on Monday.

Arriving directly at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS) from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, he held a meeting with the NIBPS director and physicians around 11:30pm on Tuesday, said a press release of the fire service.

Before the meeting, he exchanged views with Professor Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the chief adviser for the Ministry of Health.

After that Dr Jack went to burn institute to see the injured.

Director (Training, Planning and Development) of the Fire Service and Civil Defense Department Lieutenant Colonel MA Azad Anwar and other officials were present at the time.

There, he inquired about the latest condition of the injured.

Dr Jack was also a member of the medical team that came from Singapore after the fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College at Uttara in the capital on July 21 last.

Four fire personnel suffered the burn injuries in the explosion occurred at a tin-shed chemical godown while they were dousing a flame that erupted in the warehouse at Sahara Market in Tongi, Gazipur, at around 3:29pm on Monday, fire brigade sources said.

Seven firefighting engines brought the fire under control around 7pm after about two hours of frantic efforts.

Firefighters Shamim, 42 and Nurul Huda, 40 suffered nearly 100% burn injuries, while Fire Officer Khondoker Jannatul Nayem, 35, sustained 42% burn injuries, and firefighter Joy Hasan, 24, received 5% burn injuries, said NIBPS Resident Surgeon Dr Shawon Bin Rahman.

"The condition of Fire Officer Khondoker Jannatul Nayem is still critical," he said.



With the death of Shamim and Nurul, the number of firefighters who sacrificed their lives while performing their duties reached 50, FSCD sources said.