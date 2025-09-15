Monday, September 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Construction of 3 bridges over Rampura canal inaugurated

  • Bridges will be built with technical assistance from Bangladesh Navy
  • Two bridges designated for vehicular traffic, the other for pedestrians
Dhaka North City Corporation Administrator Mohammad Ejaz inaugurated the construction work of three bridges over the Narai river. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 15 Sep 2025, 08:59 PM

The construction work of three bridges over the Narai River (Rampura canal), aiming to improve connectivity between Aftabnagar and the Rampura-Banasree area was inaugurated on Monday.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Administrator Mohammad Azaz laid the foundation stones at a ceremony on Aftabnagar Lakeview Road.

Once completed, two bridges will serve vehicular traffic, while the third will be designated for pedestrians. The Bangladesh Navy will provide technical support for the project.

Azaz said the bridges were built in response to longstanding demands from local residents. “Vehicle pressure in Aftabnagar will rise in the future, and these bridges will help manage it. This initiative will also ease traffic congestion along Pragati Sarani and reduce public inconvenience during the metro rail construction,” he said.

He added that infrastructural development is a citizen’s right, not a favor. “We are addressing civic problems through public hearings, though the absence of councilors has added pressure on us,” he said, urging residents to pay holding tax regularly to ensure quicker solutions.

Highlighting urban planning challenges, he said: “Housing societies are obstructing planned urbanization. The major crisis in Dhaka is the lack of minimum standards in housing, leading to unplanned development. To tackle this, we are preparing a Local Area Action Plan to secure playgrounds, public spaces, and other civic facilities for future Dhaka.”

Emphasizing the role of the private sector, the DNCC administrator added, “The city has grown mainly due to the private sector. Therefore, they must also contribute to maintaining fairness in the city.”

Topics:

Bangladesh NavyDhaka North City Corporation (DNCC)
Read More

Ashkona roads in shambles: Flooding, potholes make life hazardous

3 more die of dengue, 580 hospitalized in 24hrs

Home adviser: Air Force, Navy to be deployed alongside Army in Feb polls

12 fishermen rescued from international waters

Azaz: DNCC to fine for illegal postering in city

Billboards under the metro rail trigger public outcry

Latest News

Multiple online birth records hinder NID correction process

Rubio promises unwavering support for Israel in Gaza goals

New Nepal interim ministers sworn in after protests

DMP commissioner calls for 'highest degree of neutrality' in upcoming election

ACC to probe irregularities at Rampal thermal power plant

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x