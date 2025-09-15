Construction of 3 bridges over Rampura canal inaugurated

The construction work of three bridges over the Narai River (Rampura canal), aiming to improve connectivity between Aftabnagar and the Rampura-Banasree area was inaugurated on Monday.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Administrator Mohammad Azaz laid the foundation stones at a ceremony on Aftabnagar Lakeview Road.

Once completed, two bridges will serve vehicular traffic, while the third will be designated for pedestrians. The Bangladesh Navy will provide technical support for the project.

Azaz said the bridges were built in response to longstanding demands from local residents. “Vehicle pressure in Aftabnagar will rise in the future, and these bridges will help manage it. This initiative will also ease traffic congestion along Pragati Sarani and reduce public inconvenience during the metro rail construction,” he said.

He added that infrastructural development is a citizen’s right, not a favor. “We are addressing civic problems through public hearings, though the absence of councilors has added pressure on us,” he said, urging residents to pay holding tax regularly to ensure quicker solutions.

Highlighting urban planning challenges, he said: “Housing societies are obstructing planned urbanization. The major crisis in Dhaka is the lack of minimum standards in housing, leading to unplanned development. To tackle this, we are preparing a Local Area Action Plan to secure playgrounds, public spaces, and other civic facilities for future Dhaka.”

Emphasizing the role of the private sector, the DNCC administrator added, “The city has grown mainly due to the private sector. Therefore, they must also contribute to maintaining fairness in the city.”