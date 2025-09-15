Cucsu voter list has 348 MPhil, PhD Students

There are 222 MPhil and 126 PhD students —who are eligible not only to vote but also to contest in the Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (Cucsu) and hall union elections.

Cucsu and hall union elections will be held for the first time in 32 years, with 27,634 registered voters, reports Bangla Tribune.

An analysis of the final voter list, published on the university’s website on Sunday, showed that most MPhil and PhD students were enrolled in the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, with 106 MPhil and 60 PhD students. The Department of Arabic alone has 59 MPhil and 31 PhD students.

Other faculties include:

Business Administration: 41 MPhil, 16 PhD students

Science: 20 MPhil, 21 PhD students

Social Sciences: 22 MPhil, 15 PhD students

Biological Sciences: 17 MPhil, 7 PhD students

Engineering (Department of Computer Science and Engineering): 10 MPhil, 5 PhD students

Marine Sciences Institute: 6 MPhil, 2 PhD students

On Sunday, the first day of nomination paper distribution, 28 candidates collected forms for both the central and hall student unions. Submission of nomination papers will continue from Monday to Thursday, between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Votes will be cast for 28 central union posts and 16 positions in each hall union. Voting is scheduled simultaneously on October 12, from 9am to 4pm.