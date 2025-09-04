No arrests yet over attack on Shohagh Paribahan owner, staff at Malibagh

No arrests have been made so far following an attack on Shohagh Paribahan owner and employees in Dhaka’s Malibagh on Wednesday night, police said.

Ramna police station Sub-Inspector Mohammad Rasel said on Thursday a case was filed over the attack and vandalism. “CCTV footage is being analyzed, and efforts are ongoing to identify the attackers.”

The incident left several people injured and caused damage to the transport office and the owner’s residence.

According to a circulated video, two individuals were standing outside the Shohagh Paribahan office around 11:07 pm when a group of men armed with machetes, knives, and rods suddenly attacked them. The attackers then vandalized the office and threw bricks.

Md Faruk Talukdar, owner of Shohagh Paribahan, said a vehicle arriving from outside Dhaka reached the Malibagh counter that night. “While passengers were getting down, two young men were smoking. When one of our employees asked them to move aside to smoke, they became angry.”

He added that one of the young men later made a phone call, after which several people arrived and attacked the office and staff. His brother, Ali Hasan, and his driver, along with a few others, were cut and injured and are currently undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Faruk also said the attackers looted nearly Tk15 lakh from the ticket counter. He claimed that one of the young men near the vehicle, Bellal Hoss, a Swechasebak Dal leader, led the assault.