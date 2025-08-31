Health adviser visits Nur at DMCH

Nurjahan Begum, health adviser, visited Nurul Islam Nur, president of the Gono Odhikar Parishad, who is undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

She went to the hospital on Sunday, at 2pm.

During the visit, the health adviser inquired about Nur’s treatment and gave instructions to the concerned authorities for his proper medical care.

Md Saidur Rahman, secretary of the Health Services Division, and Brigadier General Asaduzzaman, director of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, were present at the time. On-duty doctors and heads of various departments informed the health adviser about different aspects of Nur’s medical care.

A clash broke out between activists of his party and Jatiya Party in front of his party office on Friday night.

As tensions escalated, police and army personnel charged batons, leaving Nur and several others injured.