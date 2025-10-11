Bone marrow transplant service restarts at DMCH after 5 years

Bone marrow transplant services have resumed at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) after five years.

The service was inaugurated on Saturday at the hospital’s new 10-storey building by Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum.

She said: “The transplant services have restarted at DMCH. Patients who can afford it should help poor patients access the treatment.”

Nurjahan Begum also said: “Currently, around 10,000 patients in the country need bone marrow transplants, but only about 1,000 receive treatment each year. This year, 200 transplants have already been completed.”

She further added: “The government has stepped in to fund treatment for poor patients, ensuring life-saving care reaches those who cannot afford it.”