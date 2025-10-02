Health adviser stresses communal harmony during Puja visit

Health and Family Welfare Adviser Nurjahan Begum on Thursday said that the people of country have always upheld the spirit of communal harmony and mutual respect and no force can weaken this long-standing unity.

"Humanity and giving service to others are religion. If we all remember this from our respective positions, no one will ever be able to destroy the communal harmony of Bangladesh. This is our collective belief," she said.

The adviser made the comments while visiting the "Gulshan-Banani Puja Pandal" at Kamal Ataturk Avenue in city's Banani on the occasion of Bijaya Dashami, the concluding day of the Durga Puja celebration.

"Our Islam says, 'Lakum Dinukum Waliya Din' - to you your religion and to me mine. Harmony is the essence of our faith," Nurjahan said.

She said that this year's Durga Puja is being celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm and festive spirit.

"Puja has been observed joyfully and peacefully throughout Bangladesh. I have come here to share the joy with our Hindu community," she added.