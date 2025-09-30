Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Woman’s hanging body recovered in Khilgaon

The exact cause of death would be confirmed after receiving the autopsy report, SI Md Atikuzzaman said

File Image: Representational image of a corpse. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 30 Sep 2025, 06:07 PM

Police have recovered the hanging body of a 28-year-old woman from the third floor of a building in Purbo Goran area under Khilgaon police station on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jebunnisa, who hailed from the Dhormokurail Bazar area under the Islampur police station in Jamalpur district.

Khilgaon Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Atikuzzaman said Jebunnisa’s body was recovered around 10am on Monday and sent to the Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy.

She might have committed suicide over a family feud, he said, quoting family members.

The exact cause of death would be confirmed after receiving the autopsy report, he added.

According to Khilgaon Police Sub-Inspector, the exact cause of death would be confirmed after receiving the autopsy report.

Topics:

Dead BodyDhaka Medical College and HospitalKhilgaon area
