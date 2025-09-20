20-year-old woman’s body recovered in Jamalpur

Police recovered the body of a 20-year-old woman from Melandaha upazila of Jamalpur on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ushnita, wife of Robin Mia, son of Rais Uddin, and daughter of expatriate Wazed Ali from Jonapara in Jangalia Konapara area of neighbouring Madarganj upazila, said Melandaha Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shafiqul Islam.

The victim’s body was found around 11am in the Modher Char area of Charbanipakuria Union. Following the discovery, police took her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Firoza Begum, 40, to the station for questioning, added the OC.

According to police and local sources, Ushnita and Robin Mia had been in a romantic relationship, and with the consent of both families, they married a year ago. However, family disputes between the couple persisted after the marriage.

On Friday night, around 2am, Robin returned home and knocked on the door. Receiving no response, he looked through a window and saw Ushnita hanging from the ceiling. He then screamed for help, and locals brought her body down.

The deceased’s mother, Shilpi Akhter, alleged foul play, saying, “Around 3am, her in-laws suddenly called and informed me that Ushnita was unwell. When I rushed to their house, I found her lying down. My son-in-law Robin’s parents claimed she died by suicide by hanging, but nearby residents told me they killed my daughter. I demand justice for her murder.”

The body was sent to the morgue for an autopsy. Legal action will follow if a formal complaint is filed, the OC added.