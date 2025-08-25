Worker dies falling off high-rise in Dhaka

A worker died after falling from the sixth floor of a building in Meradia under Rampura police station on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Shariful Islam, 35, son of Moyna Mia of Sajani village in Nagarpur upazila of Tangail district.

The accident took place around 10pm when Shariful slipped while working on the roof, according to his co-worker Ahmed Ali, who rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in critical condition.

Physicians at the DMCH emergency unit declared him dead around 11:30pm.

Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of the DMCH Police Outpost, said the body was kept at the hospital morgue and the matter was informed to the police station concerned.