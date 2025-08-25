Monday, August 25, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Worker dies falling off high-rise in Dhaka

The accident took place around 10pm when the worker Shariful slipped while working on the roof

Representational image of a corpse. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 25 Aug 2025, 01:47 PM

A worker died after falling from the sixth floor of a building in Meradia under Rampura police station on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Shariful Islam, 35, son of Moyna Mia of Sajani village in Nagarpur upazila of Tangail district.

The accident took place around 10pm when Shariful slipped while working on the roof, according to his co-worker Ahmed Ali, who rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in critical condition.

Physicians at the DMCH emergency unit declared him dead around 11:30pm.

Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of the DMCH Police Outpost, said the body was kept at the hospital morgue and the matter was informed to the police station concerned.

Topics:

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH)Worker Died
Read More

2 bodies found in car at Mouchak, families allege murder

2 bodies found in car at Dhaka hospital basement

24-year-old dies falling from rooftop in Lalbagh

6 unclaimed bodies of July martyrs handed over to Anjuman Mufidul Islam for burial

10 injured as gas balloon explodes at Manik Mia Avenue

‘They took my sight, not my spirit’

Latest News

Bagerhat leaders demand EC restore four constituencies

Home Adviser: GMP commissioner will be served show cause notice

Nahid: NCP will not participate in polls without reforms

Three killed in truck-easybike collision in Khulna

Home adviser announces bounty for recovery of looted firearms

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x