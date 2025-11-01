Saturday, November 01, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Worker dies after falling from an under-construction JU building

While carrying a sack of construction waste, he lost balance and fell from the eighth floor onto debris, suffering severe injuries

File image of the main gate of Jahangirnagar University. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 01 Nov 2025, 11:10 AM

A construction worker named Rakib died after falling from an under-construction 10-storey staff quarters building at Jahangirnagar University (JU) on Friday night.

The incident occurred at the Bishmail area of the campus. Rakib, a resident of Bangabari union under Gomostapur upazila in Chapainawabganj, was reportedly carrying a sack of construction waste on his head when he lost balance and fell through an open window from the eighth floor. He landed on a pile of debris below and sustained severe injuries.

Workers at the site immediately informed his elder brother, who advised taking him to a familiar doctor at Islamia Hospital in Savar. However, the attending physician referred him to Enam Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 7pm.

The multi-storey building where the incident occurred was being constructed by the contracting firm Amin Traders. When contacted for comment, the firm stated that work was ongoing inside the building. Since the exterior work of the building had been completed long ago, the “safety net” had been removed.

Expressing deep sorrow, Acting Vice-Chancellor (Education) Professor Dr M Mahfuzur Rahman extended condolences to Rakib’s family and prayed for the departed soul. He said the university administration convened an emergency meeting following the incident, deciding to suspend all construction work above the first floor. A probe committee has also been formed to investigate whether negligence was involved, and necessary actions will be taken based on its findings, Professor Rahman added.

Earlier, on August 1 this year, a construction worker named Md Ariful died after falling from the fourth floor of the university’s under-construction library building. Exactly 3 months later, another worker has now lost his life.

Jahangirnagar University (JU)Worker Died
