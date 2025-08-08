24-year-old dies falling from rooftop in Lalbagh

A 24-year-old man died after falling from the rooftop of a building in Dhaka’s Lalbagh on Thursday night.

The deceased was Soleman Shahdat, an intermediate-level student, said Sub-inspector Nazmul Hossain of Lalbagh police station.

Soleman lived at house number 309, Lalbagh Road, next to Rahmatullah Girls’ High School. His father’s name is Najmi Shahdat.

Alongside studies, he worked part-time at a restaurant in Dhanmondi. He often visited his friend and neighbour, Siam, an honours-level college student. On Thursday night, after finishing work, Soleman went to Siam’s house. While spending time on the rooftop of the third floor, he was sitting on the boundary railing when he suddenly fell between two buildings.

He sustained severe injuries to his head and other parts of his body and was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared him dead.

SI Nazmul added that the body was kept at the DMCH morgue for an autopsy.