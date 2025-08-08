Ilish cheaper, but chicken, egg and vegetable prices surge

While ilish prices eased in the capital’s kitchen markets on Friday, the cost of vegetables, onions, eggs and chicken continued to rise, mounting pressure on consumers already struggling with higher food inflation.

A visit to several kitchen markets revealed that smaller-sized ilish, which had been selling for Tk800–900 per kg, is now available at Tk650–700.

Medium-sized ilish prices have dropped from Tk1,800–2,000 to Tk1,400–1,600 per kg, while large ilish weighing a kilo or more now fetch Tk2,000–2,300, down from Tk2,400–2,600 just days ago.

Despite the fall in ilish prices, other fish varieties remained unchanged.

Rui and katla were selling at Tk380–450 per kg depending on size, shing and magur at Tk450–500, tilapia at Tk180–250, boal and coral at Tk900–1,200, giant freshwater prawns (galda) at Tk1,200–1,500 and sea prawns (bagda) at Tk750–850.

Beef prices have eased slightly in recent days, from Tk800 to Tk750–780 per kg in most markets. Mutton prices, however, remain unchanged at Tk1,100–1,200 per kg.

Chicken prices, in contrast, have climbed. Broiler chicken rose by Tk10–15 per kg from last week’s Tk160, now selling for Tk170–180 depending on location.

Pakistani Sonali chicken prices also surged, from Tk300 to Tk320–330 per kg this week.

Egg prices saw a similar upward trend. In wholesale hubs like Karwan Bazar and Kaptan Bazar, a dozen brown broiler eggs were priced at Tk130, while retail rates ranged between Tk135–140.

White eggs were slightly cheaper, selling for Tk125–130 per dozen.

Vegetable prices also soared, with green chilli topping the list. While chilli was selling for Tk150–160 per kg in Karwan Bazar and Mohammadpur Town Hall Market, prices shot up to Tk200 in Shantinagar, Rampura and Badda.

Cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes and eggplants were priced above Tk100 per kg, while other vegetables ranged between Tk40–80.

Traders attributed the spike to reduced supply due to recent rains.

Onion prices also jumped sharply, now selling for Tk70–80 per kg compared to Tk60–65 just days earlier.

Shoppers expressed frustration over the sudden hike.

According to official data, the prices of almost all essential commodities have increased over the past month, with the impact clearly reflected in inflation figures.

In July, food inflation rose by 0.17% points to 7.56%, up from 7.39% in June.