JnU students demand JnUCSU polls, scholarship disbursement

Jagannath University students staged a sit-in in front of the vice chancellor’s office on Monday afternoon, demanding a roadmap for the long-overdue JnU Central Students’ Union (JnUCSU) election and the disbursement of supplementary scholarships.

The protest included students and activists from various student organizations.

They said although Jagannath is one of the country’s top public universities, it has lacked a functional student union for years. Terming this a violation of democratic norms, students said the absence of JnUCSU undermines their right to representation, leadership development, and collective bargaining.

AKM Rakib, president of the JnU unit of Chhatra Adhikar Parishad, said: “Despite issuing an ultimatum last Wednesday, the administration has taken no steps. We will announce tougher programs if our rightful demands are not met.”

Shahin Mia, member secretary of the university unit of Bagchas, said: “The JnUCSU policy must be approved in the syndicate and a date for supplementary scholarships must be announced by Thursday.”

Earlier on Sunday, leaders and activists of Islami Chhatra Shibir and United Peoples Bangladesh submitted a memorandum to the authorities, demanding the activation of the JnUCSU.

Earlier, on July 30, students formed a human chain on campus, giving a two-working-day ultimatum to declare the JnUCSU election roadmap and release the supplementary scholarships.