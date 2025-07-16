JnU suspends three Chhatra Dal leaders over attack on teachers

Jagannath University (JnU) has suspended three leaders of its Chhatra Dal unit following an attack on two university teachers and three leaders of the Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad.

The university made the announcement in a notice signed by Registrar Prof Dr Sheikh Gias Uddin on Tuesday night.

The suspended students are Yasin Hossain Saif, a student of the 2020-21 session in the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism; Abu Hena Mursalin, from the 2018-19 session of the Social Work Department; and Imran Hasan Iman, a student of the 2023-24 session in the Bangla Department.

All three are convening committee members of JnU Chhatra Dal.

In the same notice, the university also prohibited two senior Chhatra Dal leaders from entering the campus. They are joint conveners Md Mahmudul Hasan of the 2012-13 session in the Chemistry Department and Md Zahidul Islam of the Philosophy Department from the same session.

Additionally, Azizul Hakim, a student of the 2020-21 session in the History Department, has been formally warned. The university stated that any future breach of discipline by him could result in expulsion without further explanation.

The action follows an incident on Thursday afternoon near the ground floor of the Shaheed Sajid Academic Building. Chhatra Dal activists allegedly attacked Rafiq Bin Sadek Resad, a fourth-year student of the Management Department, accusing him of ties to the Chhatra League.

When Dr AKM Rifat Hasan, the university’s student welfare adviser, and Assistant Proctor Shafiqul Islam attempted to intervene, they were verbally abused and assaulted.

At the same time, they also allegedly attacked the JnU Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad President Md Faisal Murad, Chief Organiser Ferdous Hasan, and Joint Convener Faruk, accusing them of being affiliated with the Chhatra League.